The Loop

Woman Stabbed During Fight in Loop Hotel Lobby

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and arm and puncture wounds to her back, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A woman was stabbed multiple times Monday in a hotel lobby in the Loop.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman was stabbed multiple times Monday in a hotel lobby in the Loop.

A female stabbed the 30-year-old woman during a fight at 2:13 a.m. in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and arm and puncture wounds to her back, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Local

Washington Park 2 hours ago

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Washington Park

Austin 2 hours ago

Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Austin Shooting

The suspect left the hotel on foot and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

The LoopChicago PoliceStabbingLoopHotel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us