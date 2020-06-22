Woman Stabbed During Fight in Loop Hotel Lobby

A woman was stabbed multiple times Monday in a hotel lobby in the Loop.

A female stabbed the 30-year-old woman during a fight at 2:13 a.m. in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and arm and puncture wounds to her back, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect left the hotel on foot and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.