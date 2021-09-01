near north

Chase Bank Teller in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed by Man During Conversation: Police

Chase has shut down all downtown Chicago bank branches Wednesday for the day due to the incident

A woman was stabbed by an unknown man inside a Chase bank on Wednesday in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, according to police.

In the 600 block of North Dearborn at approximately 11:12 a.m., police said a 24-year-old bank teller at Chase was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a "brief conversation" with an unknown man while inside the bank.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Chase has shut down all downtown Chicago bank branches Wednesday for the day due to the incident, a representative said.

“There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today. Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family," Chase said in a statement.

A person of interest is in custody and being questioned by detectives, police confirmed Wednesday evening.

