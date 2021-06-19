Woman Stabbed and Killed on Wacker Drive in the Loop, Police Seek Suspect

Police were looking for the person who fatally stabbed a woman Saturday afternoon on South Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop.

At approximately 4 p.m. in the area of South Wacker and West Van Buren Street, a 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her an produced a knife, police said.

The suspect stabbed the woman in the back and subsequently fled southbound on Wacker, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Police haven't said whether the stabbing was targeted.