loop stabbing

Woman Stabbed and Killed on Wacker Drive in the Loop, Police Seek Suspect

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Police were looking for the person who fatally stabbed a woman Saturday afternoon on South Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop.

At approximately 4 p.m. in the area of South Wacker and West Van Buren Street, a 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her an produced a knife, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The suspect stabbed the woman in the back and subsequently fled southbound on Wacker, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Local

Juneteenth 2 hours ago

Events Across Chicago Commemorate First Official Juneteenth Holiday

i-80 accident 3 hours ago

2 Killed in Crash Involving 8 Motorcycles on I-80 in Joliet, Illinois State Police Say

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Police haven't said whether the stabbing was targeted.

This article tagged under:

loop stabbingChicago PoliceChicago Police Departmentchicago stabbingsouth wacker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us