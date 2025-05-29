A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed three children and brought them to a Chicago hospital Wednesday.

According to Chicago police, the 33-year-old woman brought the three children to St. Bernard Hospital after allegedly stabbing them each in the right wrist with a sharp object.

The children, ages 1, 3 and 5, were all later transferred to another hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken into custody, and charges are pending in the case.

Area detectives are investigating, and no further information was available.