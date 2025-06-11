A woman is speaking out after she was struck by a vehicle during an immigration protest in downtown Chicago Tuesday.

The driver, behind the wheel of a red sedan, was seen on video disobeying commands from Chicago police as she veered down a street packed with protesters on Tuesday evening.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful, and an investigation remains underway.

Heather Blair, 66, was struck by the vehicle, according to authorities. She suffered a broken arm, and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Now, she said she is doing okay, but she’s sharing her story with NBC Chicago’s JC Navarrete.

“At one point I look behind and I saw a red car accelerating towards us my husband was able to jump out of the way but the next thing I knew people were getting me to the sidewalk and asking me if I needed an ambulance and I said yes because I hit my head,” she said.

In addition to her fractured arm, Blair said she will have follow-up appointments for her teeth and face, but is thankful that a bad situation didn’t turn out worse.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.

Hundreds had gathered for a rally that began at Federal Plaza and ended with crowds marching down city streets, at one point closing DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the middle of rush hour.

Multiple people were detained Tuesday in large protests demonstrating against recent ICE activity and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

“I’m a product of immigrant parents and family," one marcher told NBC Chicago. "A lot more people should come out and support. Our country was built off immigrants, like our whole economy is off immigrants.”

The Chicago event was one of several taking place across the U.S. after protests began in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids, where President Donald Trump mobilized National Guard troops and Marines.

The protest in Chicago remained mostly peaceful, though some clashes were seen between demonstrators and police. While NBC Chicago reporters saw several people detained during the protest, Chicago police have not provided more details, only saying a specific number of arrests and any injuries would be reported later Wednesday.