Woman Sitting at Michigan Avenue Bus Stop Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver, Police Say

Chicago police are searching for a red pickup truck that slammed into a woman waiting at a Michigan Avenue bus stop before fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the woman was waiting at the stop near the intersection of 11th Street and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop on Tuesday when a red pickup truck, which was swerving all over the road, crashed into her.

The truck then backed up and fled the scene, with several onlookers capturing the horrifying incident on camera.

Revelers were in the streets Tuesday as part of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day, but the revelry quickly turned to horror when the crash took place.

“He was driving crazy, going backwards down the wrong way street,” Gage Ruport, who filmed the truck, said. “Through my head, I was like ‘that could have been us.’”

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was listed in serious condition at a nearby hospital with injuries to both of her legs, according to Chicago police.

“It was really crazy,” Estrella Avila, who is visiting Chicago from Phoenix, said. “There was blood everywhere.”

Chicago police are continuing to investigate he incident, and are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them so they can find the truck’s driver.