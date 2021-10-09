Woman Shot on the Dan Ryan Near Chatham

A woman was shot Friday night on the Interstate 94 near Chatham on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.
About 11:55 p.m., Illinois State police responded to calls of a shooting on the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, state police said.
An investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot, state police said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About midnight, all southbound lanes at 79th Street were closed for an investigation, but reopened about 1:40 a.m., state police said.