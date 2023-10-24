chicago news

Woman shot near Home Depot on Chicago's South Side: CFD

The woman was believed to have been in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, which took place around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of a Starbucks, AutoZone and Home Depot

A woman was shot in the head near a Home Depot store on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The woman was believed to have been in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, which took place around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of a Starbucks, AutoZone and Home Depot near 87th and Lafayette, officials said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details on what happened but fire officials confirmed the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Further details on what happened and where the shots were fired weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.

