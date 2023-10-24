Woman shot near Home Depot on Chicago's South Side: CFD

A woman was shot in the head near a Home Depot store on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The woman was believed to have been in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, which took place around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of a Starbucks, AutoZone and Home Depot near 87th and Lafayette, officials said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details on what happened but fire officials confirmed the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Further details on what happened and where the shots were fired weren't immediately released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for more on this developing story.