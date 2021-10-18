Woman Shot, Killed Inside Zion Home After Gunman Opens Fire Outside, Authorities Say

Police in suburban Zion are searching for suspects after a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting inside of her residence on Sunday night.

According to police, the woman, identified as 23-year-old Melanie Yates, was sitting inside a residence in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. when she was struck in the head by gunfire.

Yates was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Police say that several shots were fired near the roadway, but they do not believe that Yates was the intended target of the shooting.

Zion police have requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 847-872-8000, or to contact CrimeStoppers with an anonymous tip.