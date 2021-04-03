McHenry County

Woman Shot in Northwest Suburban Lake in the Hills: Police

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Suburban Lake in the Hills police have increased their presence in a neighborhood following a shooting that injured a woman Friday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cunat Court.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition. The McHenry County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake in the Hills Police Department at 847-658-5676.

