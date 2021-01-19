Woman Shot During Aurora Carjacking Faces Long Road After Undergoing First Surgery

A woman shot during a carjacking in Aurora on Saturday is facing a long road to recovery, but remains smiling and upbeat, according to her stepfather.

Kim Weibring, 47, underwent the first of what could be many surgeries Tuesday after police said she was pulled out of her vehicle in a Wendy’s parking lot and shot by a carjacker.

A friend said Weibring has no feeling from the waist down and a bullet is lodged in her back.

Weibring's stepfather, John Reincke, said she had dropped off her boys at his house Saturday afternoon and was planning to return that evening.

“We’re getting a call that Kim’s at the hospital. She’d been shot and she’d been in a carjacking. So it’s like, ‘oh my God,’ it shows you how life could change in an instant,” Reincke said.

The Aurora Police Department is searching for her 2015 red Hyundai Santa Fe, with Illinois license plate AE89203.

Police said they are following leads and working with partner law enforcement agencies to see if Saturday’s carjacking was connected to others that happened last weekend.

Meanwhile, friends and family told NBC 5 that Weibring is a mom first and foremost and absolutely adores her boys.

“Kim’s boys are everything to her,” Reincke said. “That’s her world.”

Friends and family have also set up an online fundraiser to help offset Weibring’s medical costs.