Woman Shot Dead During Robbery at Oak Park Gas Station Parking Lot, Police Say

A woman was shot dead by someone who then robbed her and stole her car early Wednesday in a gas station parking lot in suburban Oak Park, according to police.

Two people approached the woman from behind around 1:50 a.m., then one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in her head at the BP Gas station, 100 Chicago Ave, police said.

The male suspects then took items from the woman and fled in her Chrysler, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her name.

Police asked anyone with information on the murder to call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.