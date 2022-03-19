Woman Shot and Killed While Driving in Little Village: Police

Chicago police investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman who was driving late Friday in the city's Little Village neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue when an unknown individual fired shots into her vehicle from an unknown direction, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Folashade Mordi, of Bolingbrook.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday.