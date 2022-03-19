Little Village

Woman Shot and Killed While Driving in Little Village: Police

Chicago police investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman who was driving late Friday in the city's Little Village neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue when an unknown individual fired shots into her vehicle from an unknown direction, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Folashade Mordi, of Bolingbrook.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Little VillageChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us