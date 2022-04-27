Woman Shot and Killed Outside Brickyard Mall on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was shot and killed outside the Brickyard Mall on Chicago's Northwest Side in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the 47-year-old woman was outside the mall at about 9:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Diversey when someone walked up and started firing shots in her direction. Video from the scene showed the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Target store at the mall.

The woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was taken to a Loyola Medical Center in serious condition, according to police. She was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, no one was in custody as of of 11:30 a.m. and the shooting remained under investigation.

