A woman was fatally shot Friday night while inside a building in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 7:19 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Princeton, a 27-year-old woman was in the hallway when she was shot in the head, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Friday night and detectives were investigating.