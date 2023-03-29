Austin

Woman Shot and Killed at West Side Gas Station, Police Say

Policía de Chicago

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was inside a gas station about 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone pulled up in a silver sedan and a person got out and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

