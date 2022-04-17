Woman Shot After Gunfire Erupts at Far South Side Restaurant, Chicago Police Say

A woman was shot after an argument escalated into gunfire at a restaurant on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the woman was inside of a restaurant in the West Pullman neighborhood at approximately 2:42 a.m. when two men began to argue.

One of the men then left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who was still inside. The second man then pulled out a weapon of his own and returned fire, police said.

During the exchange of gunfire, the 26-year-old woman was shot in the forearm. She was later taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Police say that there are no suspects in custody at this time, and an investigation into the incident remains underway.