Chicago Police

Woman Robbed in Chicago's Near North by Group Carrying Multiple Weapons, Police Say

A woman was robbed in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood Wednesday when three thieves surrounded her and threatened her with multiple weapons.

According to Chicago police, the 22-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of East Superior at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when a group of women approached her.

Authorities say one of the offenders had a knife, a second had a gun, and a third had a can of chemical spray. The individual with the chemical spray stole the woman’s purse, and the thieves all jumped into three different dark-colored vehicles and fled the scene.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

