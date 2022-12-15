chicago crime

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog in Lincoln Park Shares Story on What Happened

“They knew what they were doing, this is not just a random thing,” she told NBC 5

By Lisa Chavarria

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood while walking her dog shared her story with NBC 5 Thursday.

Diana DeJacimo was visiting family when she decided to walk her dog, Jasper, at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near Wayne and Webster.

That’s when she saw a blue SUV pull up. A man jumped out of the vehicle and held her and her dog at gunpoint.

“It was incredibly frightening,” DeJacimo said.

He threatened to shoot her and Jasper if she didn’t give up her purse.

“I’m sure if my dog would have jumped on that guy he would have shot him," DeJacimo said. “And if I would have done anything other than give him the purse he probably would have shot me too. He did not look like he was afraid of me or anything.”

The man then took off running, rummaging through her purse, only to steal her keys.

He jumped into her SUV and the two vehicles took off.

“They knew what they were doing, this is not just a random thing,” DeJacimo said. “This is organized crime happening under our noses in the middle of morning in really nice neighborhoods and we need to do better.”

DeJacimo told NBC 5 that police told her that her vehicle was used in an carjacking in the city Wednesday night.

She and her husband have been spending more time at their home in Wisconsin. She told us she’s grateful for that because she’s too afraid to walk down the streets of Chicago.

