Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Naperville Motel Room

Two men are in custody and a woman remains at large after an armed robbery at a Naperville motel early Sunday morning, according to police.

In a press release, Naperville police said the suspects broke into a motel room where a woman was staying in the 1600 block of Naperville-Wheaton Road.

Police said the victim was struck in the head before she was robbed at gunpoint by the two men and a woman, who then fled the scene.

According to police, once of the suspects held a gun to the victim’s head as they went through her belongings.

The victim, who was familiar with one of the men, sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Police were later able to track down and arrest the two men suspected of taking part in the burglary.

Authorities are still searching for the third offender who’s described as a 5-foot-6, white female, between the ages of 18 and 22 with a thin build and pink eyelashes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask to speak with the investigations division.