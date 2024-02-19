Woman robbed at Chicago ATM as police in suburbs warn of similar trend

A woman was robbed while trying to use a bank ATM in Chicago over the weekend and the robbery comes amid a concerning trend of similar incidents targeting bank customers across Chicago-area suburbs.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman was at a Chase bank around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Addison and Elston when two men approached her and opened her driver door.

One of the men hit the woman with an unknown object while the second "took personal property," police said. The pair fled in a vehicle traveling westbound from the scene.

The woman suffered a laceration to her head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Monday morning and police said an investigation was ongoing.

The incident comes amid several robberies in which thieves targeted bank customers across the Chicago area, according to law enforcement.

One recent incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in Wheeling. Police were called to an apartment building at 500 West Dundee Road, where a woman reported that she was robbed inside the building's parking garage.

The victim said she used an ATM at a bank along Lake Cook Road and was followed home by two individuals in a dark-colored Infinity SUV, authorities said. After pulling into the garage, the offenders pushed her to the ground and stole items from her, including cash.

The woman sustained minor injuries, authorities stated.

Similar incidents have been reported at several suburban locations, police said.

Wheeling police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially when visiting and leaving banks or ATMs. If you believe you're being followed, stay in your vehicle and call 911.

Police have not connected the Chicago incident to those reported in surrounding suburbs.