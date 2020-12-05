Woman Reunites With Service Dog 3 Years After it Went Missing in DuPage County

A Michigan couple returned to DuPage County Saturday to reunite with their beloved dog more than years after she disappeared while on a family trip.

In Oct. 2017, Debra Mejeur and her husband were visiting friends in Elk Grove Village when Lola, who is Mejeur's service dog, escaped from their friends' fenced in backyard.

"I was completely devastated," Mejeur recounted. "We printed out 100 fliers and posted them throughout Elk Grove Village."

As the years went by, the family had given up hope.

"We bought little figurines with angel wings on it in tribute to her, and that’s what I had to do to be mentally sane, treat her as if she did pass," Mejeur said.

But on Thursday, Mejeur received a phone call - that Lola had been found by a couple.

Brian Krajewski, chairman of the DuPage County Animal Services Committee, said Lola was found in Glendale Heights, and the Mejeurs were contacted because the dog had been microchipped.

However, where Lola was for the last three years remains a mystery.

On Saturday, Mejeur saw Lola for the first time since she ran away.

"I just can’t believe it, it hasn’t really hit me yet," she said.

The Mejeur family expressed their forever thanks for the sweet and most unexpected surprise.

"My husband and I give them our forever appreciation and gratitude," Debra Mejeur said.