Woman Rescued From Lagoon Near Museum of Science and Industry After Trying to Save Dog

A woman is in good condition after she fell into the Columbia Basin Lagoon while trying to rescue her dog near the Museum of Science and Industry Sunday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the woman fell into the water in the 1600 block of East Museum Drive just after 4 p.m. while trying to rescue her dog. The woman went through the ice on the lagoon and was in the water for just over 15 minutes before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The CFD companies used their ladder and the Lifering to get the victim out of the water. The victims dog self extricated and is in care of CPD 323. pic.twitter.com/unmb2HUFIy — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 23, 2020

CFD officials say the woman was rescued and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

The woman’s dog was able to get out of the lagoon on its own, and is currently being cared for by the Chicago Police Department.