Woman Rescued From Fox River After Car Crashes Into Frigid Water

A 62-year-old woman was pulled from the Fox River in suburban St. Charles Wednesday after her vehicle left the roadway and landed in the partially-frozen river.

According to police, officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of North Riverside Avenue just after noon for reports of a car plunging into the Fox River near that address.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered that a four-door sedan had come to rest in the river, approximately 25 feet from the shoreline.

The vehicle was partially submerged, with part of the passenger compartment above the surface of the water, according to authorities.

Divers with the St. Charles Fire Department, with assistance from the Geneva and South Elgin fire departments, entered the water and found the 62-year-old driver of the vehicle inside. She was conscious, and had suffered no apparent injuries in the crash, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the vehicle, and transported her to land on a boat.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation due to the cold temperatures of the water.

Authorities are unsure of how the vehicle got into the river, and an investigation remains underway. The car has been pulled from the river and was towed from the scene.