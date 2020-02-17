Woman Recounts Harrowing Story of Old Town Carjacking

A woman is speaking out after her car was stolen at gunpoint in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

“It was pretty scary. It happened so fast,” the 26-year-old woman, who did not want to give her name, says.

The woman was getting out of her Honda CR-V in the 200 block of West Scott at approximately 10:45 p.m. when three men approached her, according to police. One of the men pulled out a gun and put it in the woman’s face, demanding her car keys.

The woman complied, and the three men got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

“Your car is not worth your life,” she says. “Trust your gut, but that’s all you can really say. It was pretty obvious they only wanted a car and nothing else.”

The men drove to Palos Park, where her car was abandoned by the thieves. The woman got a call from her insurance company on Monday confirming that her vehicle had been located, but that the men had run out of gas and ditched the vehicle.

No one is in custody in connection with the carjacking, and police are continuing to investigate, but the couple is happy that they can put the incident behind them.

“You know crime happens and stuff, and it’s unfortunate when you are the victim but it was just being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she says.