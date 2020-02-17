Old Town

Woman Recounts Harrowing Story of Old Town Carjacking

The woman's car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday, but was located Monday by suburban police

CapturedNews

A woman is speaking out after her car was stolen at gunpoint in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

“It was pretty scary. It happened so fast,” the 26-year-old woman, who did not want to give her name, says.

The woman was getting out of her Honda CR-V in the 200 block of West Scott at approximately 10:45 p.m. when three men approached her, according to police. One of the men pulled out a gun and put it in the woman’s face, demanding her car keys.

Local

Joliet 34 mins ago

Men Found Sleeping in Car Arrested in Connection With Series of Vehicle Robberies: Police

NBA All-Star Game 2020 44 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Big Donation to Chicago Charity After All-Star Game

The woman complied, and the three men got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

“Your car is not worth your life,” she says. “Trust your gut, but that’s all you can really say. It was pretty obvious they only wanted a car and nothing else.”

The men drove to Palos Park, where her car was abandoned by the thieves. The woman got a call from her insurance company on Monday confirming that her vehicle had been located, but that the men had run out of gas and ditched the vehicle.

No one is in custody in connection with the carjacking, and police are continuing to investigate, but the couple is happy that they can put the incident behind them.

“You know crime happens and stuff, and it’s unfortunate when you are the victim but it was just being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she says.

This article tagged under:

Old TownChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us