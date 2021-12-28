Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection With Indiana Killings of 2

A woman has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in connection with the fatal April shootings of two women in Fort Wayne.

Marina Zrnic, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Allen County. She was originally charged with felony murder and robbery, but those charges will be dismissed if a judge accepts her plea agreement.

Zrnic was charged in the April 20 shooting deaths of 40-year-old Jennifer Dray and 30-year-old Amanda Shroyer in a Fort Wayne home.

Two men — 48-year-old Ronald W. Price and 36-year-old Joshua Dube — are also charged in the killings. The Journal Gazette reports that Zrnic has identified Price as the gunman.