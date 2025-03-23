Woman missing from West Garfield Park may need medical attention: Police

A 44-year-old woman reported missing in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Debra Molina was last seen in the 4700 block of West Race on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

According to authorities, Molina needs daily medication, and has “impaired mental capacity.”

She is described as an Hispanic woman, standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

She has eczema scars on her lower right arm, police said.

She was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse sweater and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police immediately.