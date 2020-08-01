Indiana Toll Road

Woman Mangles Hand in Indiana Toll Road Booth in Gary

The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 90

A driver was taken to a hospital Friday after she badly injured her hand at an Indiana toll road collection booth, police said.

The woman’s hand became stuck as she drove away, possibly because of a ring, state police Cpl. Judith Kubsch told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 90 in Gary. Some motorists said the woman was on the ground calling for help.

A crew cleaned the coin collection machine and reopened the booth.

