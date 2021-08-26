Chicago Police

Woman Loses Control of Vehicle, Drives Into Lake Michigan in Gold Coast, Authorities Say

A woman traveling on DuSable Lake Shore Drive lost control of her vehicle and drove into Lake Michigan early Thursday in Gold Coast.

About 1:35 a.m., the 51-year-old woman was traveling in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle, Chicago police said.

The woman’s vehicle ended up partially submerged in Lake Michigan, police said. She was rescued by the Chicago Fire Dive team and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to treat a small laceration to her hand, police said. She was in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

