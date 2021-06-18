Woman Killed, Man Hurt After Being Shot in Vehicle With Child Inside: Chicago Police

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed and a man sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon when both were struck by gunshots while riding in a vehicle in the Ashburn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:56 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 79th Street near South California Avenue. The two adults and a child were heading westbound on 79th Street when a vehicle, described as a possible burgundy Dodge Durango, drove up alongside the victims' vehicle. Someone inside then fired shots, authorities said.

The victim's vehicle subsequently came to a stop after crashing into the median.

The 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot to the head and died at the scene, police said. The male victim, who is 29 years old, sustained gunshot wounds to the back and hand, along with a graze wound to the head.

He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The child, whose age remains unknown, was not injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The offenders fled the scene following the shooting, police said.

No one has been taken into custody.