Woman killed in west suburban crash, 2 others critically hurt

A two-vehicle collision in west suburban St. Charles left one woman dead and two others in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 9:25 a.m. on Friday in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway near Peck Road, according to the St. Charles Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage.

A second vehicle, a 2024 white Kia, was lying overturned on the side of the road, police said. A 50-year-old DeKalb woman had been ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

Her passenger, a 49-year-old man, was pulled from the vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition. The three people riding in the GMC were transported to an area hospital and treated for their injuries, authorities stated.

A 30-year-old woman from Maple Park was listed in critical condition, police said. Her passengers, a 30-year-old man and an infant child, were said to be okay.

The collision is being investigated by St. Charles police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.