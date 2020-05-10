Gary Indiana

Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash on I-80/90 Near Gary

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash on Sunday near Gary, IN.

A 29-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 80/90 near Gary, IN.

About 3:30 a.m. officers received calls of a single vehicle crash on the I-80/90 near Burr Street, according to Indiana State police. A preliminary investigation found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala was driving east when it veered off the road and struck the median wall.

A passenger in the vehicle, Aleesha Walker of Merrillville, IN, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local

coronavirus illinois 19 mins ago

Blue Angels to Fly Over Chicago on Tuesday

coronavirus illinois 49 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,656 New Cases of Coronavirus, 57 Additional Deaths

Alcohol may have been a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Gary Indianafatal crashinterstate 80
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us