Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

The woman, 67, was crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway when she was hit by the driver of a black car around 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The driver left the scene, according to police. No arrests were made.