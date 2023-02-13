hanover park

Woman Killed in Suburban Hanover Park Homicide, Authorities Say

A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, authorities said

By Matt Stefanski

Police in west suburban Hanover Park are investigating after a woman was killed in a homicide early Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

At around 8:32 a.m., officers with the Hanover Park Police Department responded to a call of a shots fired and a person down in the 1300 block of Court P, police said in a Facebook post. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead, authorities said. While police said officers were originally called to a report of shots fired, it remained unclear if the woman sustained any gunshot wounds.

As a precaution, nearby schools were "placed into secured building status" as investigators worked on scene.

Hanover Park police and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.

