Woman killed in shooting at Mansion Live night club: Police

Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed at a suburban nightclub Saturday morning.

According to Stone Park police, a fight broke out at the Mansion Live night club, located in the 3800 block of West Lake Street, at approximately 1:39 a.m. Saturday.

During that fight, a security guard pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck a 21-year-old woman. She was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Coroner.

Footage from inside the night club shows the moment a security guard fires the shot, causing everyone in the crowd to flee for the exits.

Family identified the victim as Zulma Daniela Calderon, and a GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for funeral expenses.

The security guard was taken into custody, and the Cook County State’s Attorney is coordinating with Stone Park police on potential charges in the case.

Mansion was closed on Saturday night after the fatal shooting took place.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time,” the venue said in a statement.