Schiller Park

Woman Killed in Schiller Park Hit-and-Run: Police

The woman was struck by two different vehicles, one of which fled the scene

A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which did not stop, Tuesday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The woman was struck by a 2013 Hyundai about 5:25 a.m. as she crossed in the middle of the 9700 block of Irving Park Road, Schiller Park police said.

She was then hit by a semitrailer that didn’t stop, police said.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.

