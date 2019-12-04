Illinois State Police

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 80

Police say the woman was ejected from the vehicle during the three-car crash

Illinois State Police investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Lansing on December 4th.

At least one person is dead after a three-car crash on Interstate 80 near Torrence Avenue on Wednesday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were dispatched to calls of a crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that one of the vehicles had rolled over, and the driver of the vehicle had been ejected during the crash.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were uninjured, police said.

The ramp from the interstate onto Illinois-394/94 northbound remains closed as the crash investigation continues.

