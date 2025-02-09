Woman killed in Logan Square fire, Chicago officials say

A 65-year-old woman has died after a fire in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning, officials say.

According to fire and police officials, the fire broke out in the 1700 block of North Harding at approximately 1:09 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrived on scene shortly after receiving a call, and Chicago firefighters were already at the residence battling the blaze, according to a press release.

The woman was discovered on the first floor of the residence, and had suffered severe burns.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries or displacements reported following the blaze, with the cause still under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.