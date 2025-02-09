Logan Square

Woman killed in Logan Square fire, Chicago officials say

The fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to authorities

By NBC Chicago Staff

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

A 65-year-old woman has died after a fire in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning, officials say.

According to fire and police officials, the fire broke out in the 1700 block of North Harding at approximately 1:09 a.m. Sunday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police arrived on scene shortly after receiving a call, and Chicago firefighters were already at the residence battling the blaze, according to a press release.

The woman was discovered on the first floor of the residence, and had suffered severe burns.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries or displacements reported following the blaze, with the cause still under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Logan Square
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us