Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing street in Uptown neighborhood

A black Honda hit and killed a 69-year-old woman as it sped through a crosswalk at an Uptown neighborhood intersection Tuesday night and did not stop.

Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was crossing Broadway at Winona Street when she was struck around 10:35 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The hit-and-run was witnessed by Sun-Times photographer Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere, who said it did not appear the driver of Honda attempted to stop.

“I didn’t see brake lights,” he said. “I saw him swerve and speed up a bit,” LaRiviere said. “She then flew into the air.”

LaRiviere said the Honda, heading north, swerved again and he thought the driver was going to stop but he did not.

Athamanah was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She lived in the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue in Lincoln Square, the office said.

No arrests have been announced.