Woman killed in head-on crash between semi, sedan in northern suburbs

A head-on crash involving a semi and sedan in the northern suburb of Mundelein left a woman killed and roads closed for hours early Tuesday morning as police worked to investigate, according to local officials.

The overnight crash occurred in the Northbound lanes of IL Route 45, south of University Drive, Mundelein police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old female driver with severe medical trauma inside an Acura sedan, police said. The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle due to heavy damage, police added, and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital. According to police, the semi driver stated that the driver of the Acura was traveling southbound on IL 45 when it lost control and crossed over the center median before striking the semi head-on.

A preliminary investigation revealed speed may have been a factor in the Acura crossing the median, police said. There is no indication that the driver of the semi was impaired, police said, and toxicology results were pending for both individuals involved.

According to officials, northbound lanes of IL Route 45 were shut down for hours, as both vehicles "sustained heavy damage."

The crash remains under investigation with the Mundelein Police Department, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office, officials said.