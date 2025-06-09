A 21-year-old suburban woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the Morris resident was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Interstate 55 near Route 53 just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash, but was pronounced dead.

No further information was available, and the crash remains under further investigation.