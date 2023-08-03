Woman killed in Auburn Gresham mass shooting remembered as vibrant person, loving mother

A 2-year-old boy was still recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital on Thursday after being injured in a shooting that killed his 23-year-old mother one day earlier.

Sanna Foster, her young son and his 29-year-old father, along with two others, were shot Wednesday afternoon in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

“I want her to be remembered as a young vibrant woman,” Barbara, the boy's godmother, said referring to Sanna. “Her children was the light of her life. She was kind. She was soft spoken. She was just ready for new changes, new adventures in her life.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Barbara, who asked that NBC Chicago not share her last name, said she is heartbroken for Foster’s children.

“When people say kids don’t understand, because this baby most definitely understand,” she said. “All he’s been asking for is his momma.”

Investigators said multiple gunmen jumped out from a dark-colored sedan Wednesday afternoon near 81st and Elizabeth and opened fire, shooting five people.

“He’s just distraught and in disbelief,” Barbara said, referring to the young boy. “He hasn’t discussed anything. The only thing he stated was we just picked this baby up from school, we just picked this baby up from school and it happened so fast.”

The bullets also hit a 62-year-old man, who community leaders said was an innocent bystander. Ald. David Moore, who represents the 17th Ward, told NBC Chicago this incident was connected to another shooting that injured two men on Tuesday at 85th and Carpenter.

“Everybody always say that you know we’re looking for a solution that needs to be done, this needs to be done, but in reality, what really can be done to stop situations like this?" Barbara asked.

An online fundraiser was started to obtain donations for Foster’s funeral and other expenses to help her children.

Barbara said Foster leaves behind three boys, the youngest who is just 5 months old. As their godmother, she said she’s doing everything to help their father care for them and to honor their mother’s memory.

“I plan to put my best foot forward, whether it’s supporting the dad or supporting the family,” she said. “My only mission right now is to make sure Sanna Foster’s babies are okay. I know they’re going to need a lot of support."

Ald. Moore said investigators believe the boy’s father was the intended target. So far, no one has been arrested.