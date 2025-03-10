Woman killed after security guard fires gunshot during fight at suburban nightclub

A security guard was in custody after firing a gunshot during a fight inside a crowded west suburban nightclub over the weekend, leaving a 21-year-old woman killed.

The incident took place early Saturday morning at Mansion Live night club, located at 3801 W. Lake Street in Stone Park, according to officials.

As an investigation remains underway, here's what we know right now.

What happened at Mansion?

According to Stone Park police, a fight broke out at the Mansion nightclub at approximately 1:38 a.m. Saturday.

During the fight, a security guard pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, which "tragically" struck a 21-year-old woman, Stone Park police said. She was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Coroner.

Cell phone video from inside the crowded nightclub shows the moment a security guard fired the shot, causing everyone in the crowd to flee for the exits.

Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed at a suburban nightclub Saturday morning. NBC Chicago's Regina Waldroup reports.

Family identified the victim as Zulma Daniela Calderon, 21, of Chicago.

The security guard was taken into custody, officials said. The Cook County State’s Attorney is coordinating with Stone Park police on potential charges in the case, and detectives from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear if the guard was employed by a private company or if they work for a police department, and the name of the security guard has not been released.

What we know about the nightclub

Mansion nightclub released a statement after the incident, saying their "thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy."

As of Monday morning, comments on the social media post appeared to have been limited or shut off by the nightclub.

Neighbors and witnesses say fighting inside the club has been an issue before.

"For someone to open fire in a crowded club like that," one witness said. "Security shouldn't have taken it to that level."