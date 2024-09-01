Woman killed after motorcycle collides with CTA bus

A woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a CTA bus early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the 41-year-old woman was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue when it collided with a bus.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other injuries were reported in the collision, and CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.