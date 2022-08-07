Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say

A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

At one point, the woman laid down on the street, and was struck by a passing sedan, authorities said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No citations have been issued, and the department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.