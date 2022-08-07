Longwood Manor

Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

At one point, the woman laid down on the street, and was struck by a passing sedan, authorities said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No citations have been issued, and the department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Longwood ManorChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us