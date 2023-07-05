Woman killed, 3 others seriously injured in Elmhurst head-on collision

A woman was killed and three other individuals, including two young children, were seriously injured in a head-on collision in suburban Elmhurst Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet and an Audi were traveling on St. Charles Road near Hill Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the Chevrolet drifted across the center line, leading to a head-on collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet, whose identity has not yet been released, was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 4-year-old by and a 2-year-old girl that were riding in the Chevrolet were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries in the crash.

No further details were immediately available, and the investigation remains underway.