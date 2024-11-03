Woman killed, 3 others injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

A woman has died and three other individuals were hurt when a car slammed into a light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of the roadway in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

At approximately 1:46 a.m., police were called to the scene after a sedan crashed into a pole.

A 32-year-old woman, riding in the front seat of the vehicle, suffered head trauma in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized, as were two other passengers in the back seat, according to Chicago police.

Citations are pending in the crash, and Major Accidents detectives continue to investigate.