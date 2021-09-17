East Garfield Park

Woman Killed, 3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in East Garfield Park

A woman was killed and three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

A white Buick sedan was headed north on Kedzie Avenue when it struck a black sedan going south about 8:10 p.m., Chicago police said. One of the cars hit a woman crossing the street in the 700 block of North Kedzie, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Three occupants of the white Buick ran from the scene, police said. They are not in custody.

Three people in the black sedan were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

