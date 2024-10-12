Woman killed, 2 others wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A woman is dead and two others wounded after a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night, police said.

The women were found on the sidewalk and inside a home in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened, police said.

An unidentified woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. A 25-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder in fair condition. The third woman, 23, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.