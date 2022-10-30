Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire

One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames pushing from the back bedroom of the residence and smoke coming from the roof, the fire chief said. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, they entered the home and found the woman, who was pronounced dead.

The woman who died was identified as Jovenica Valencia, 83, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were expected to fully recover, according to authorities.

While the fire is believed to be accidental, an investigation remains ongoing.